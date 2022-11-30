LIVE BLOG: Speaker of Parliament receives Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farmgate report

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially received a report from an independent Panel which was tasked to investigate the Phala Phala farmgate and will be studying it. She received the report from the chairperson of the report panel, retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH: SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT NOSIVIWE MAPISA-NQAKULA EXPLAINS INQUIRY INTO PHALA PHALA FARMGATE SCANDAL Mapisa-Nqakula told the media on Wednesday morning that the report will be made public on December 6. WATCH: SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT NOSIVIWE MAPISA NQAKULA RECEIVES PHALA PHALA FARMGATE REPORT

She also said explained that she had granted an extension to the panel to in order to safeguard the credibility of of the report. The independent panel investigated the circumstances around the theft of $4 million (about R64m) from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. WATCH: PREPARATIONS AHEAD OF PHALA PHALA FARMGATE REPORT HANDOVER

Story continues below Advertisement

News about large sums of foreign currency concealed under a mattress and couches at the farm came to light early this year after former State Security Agency and Correctional Services director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station. * Check out IOL’s special Phala Phala content hub here. * Earlier reports by IOL and the Sunday Independent indicated that the money was allegedly stolen by five Namibians who conspired with a domestic worker on the farm in February 2020 and that Ramaphosa had allegedly failed to report the theft to the police.

Story continues below Advertisement

In September, one of the Namibians linked to the theft, Urbanus Shaumbwako, 37, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court following his arrest at a roadblock in October 2020. At the time, he was found in possession of 12 automatic firearms and also faced charges of reckless driving. WATCH: THE PRESIDENTIAL HEIST CAPTURED ON CCTV FOOTAGE

Others who were named by Fraser as having been involved in the theft include Imanuwela David, Errki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni and Petrus Afrikaner. The media in Namibia reported that police in Namibia denied any involvement in helping to cover up the theft. The panel that will be handing over the report includes Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, former head of the Gauteng High Court Division, Judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello.

“The purpose of the panel is to say, based on information before them, if there is prima facie evidence that warrants Parliament to look into the matter, if this is the case when the report is handed over, members of Parliament will then receive a report and will have an opportunity to look at it and go to the House and have it debated and adopted,” Mapisa Nqakula said when the members of the panel were announced. * Check out IOL’s special Phala Phala content hub here. On June 4, 2022, Sunday Independent reported: WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unexplained millions stashed under mattresses at his farm