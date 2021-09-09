LIVE FEED: Life Esidimeni Inquest - September 9, 2021

Johannesburg - The Life Esidimeni inquest will continue on Thursday with testimony from Zanele Buthelezi, a former managing nurse employed by the Life Esidimeni Group. Buthelezi was stationed at the Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre in Germiston.

The centre formed part of several facilities owned by the hospital group which housed more than 2 000 psychiatric patients for the Gauteng Department of Health. When the department terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni, patients were relocated to NGOs. WATCH FEED HERE

A total of 144 patients died following this move. The inquest, held virtually by the High Court in Pretoria, was established to ascertain who should be held criminally liable for the deaths of these patients. On Wednesday, Buthelezi was re-examined by her lawyer, advocate Harry van Bergen.

In evidence presented, the inquest heard that health officials tasked with facilitating the transfer of patients from Waverley to NGOs had raised red flags about the relocation process. They were concerned about the state of preparedness of patients and whether the transfer followed a proper process and was safe. When these complaints were delivered to Dr Makgabo Manamela, the former director of mental health in the Department of Health in Gauteng, she indicated that the move had happened at the bequest of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Buthelezi testified that when the project began, the Department of Health gave the facility a two-week notice to prepare patients for the move. Buthelezi also indicated that despite complaints about patients being discharged without medication, clothes or medical records, these concerns were never filed and raised with Life Esidimeni, either by concerned officials or the Department of Health. [email protected]