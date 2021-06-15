LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll climbed 58 041 on Tuesday after 162 more deaths were recorded from the previous day. This as President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on Tuesday night.

A total of 8,436 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. This represented a 17.8% positivity rate the NICD noted. “This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,761,066,” the NICD said in a statement.

In addition, 12,270,842 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The increase in new infections come amid the NICD reporting that the South Africa’s death toll related to the virus stood at 58 041. The majority of new cases from Tuesday are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (7%), North West (6%), Free State (6%) and KwaZulu-Natal (5%).