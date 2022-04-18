LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN & EC floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods which have devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The address follows a special Cabinet meeting on Sunday where government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work underway to provide relief and rebuild.
President Ramaphosa visited the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Wednesday, 13 April, where he received an update incorporating the responses of local, provincial and national authorities to the provincial disaster.
According to the presidency, Ramaphosa, has since the start of the emergency undertaken consultations with the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management.
The President has postponed a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend to the impact of severe weather events that have since affected the Eastern Cape as well.
