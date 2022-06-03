LIVE FEED: Senzo Meyiwa trial - Crime scene expert, Sgt Mosia gets grilled

Pretoria – Counsel for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, one of the five men arrested for the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Robert Meyiwa has resumed her cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia – the first SAPS forensics officer to arrive at the murder scene. Mosia, a forensic investigator attached to the Springs Criminal Record and Crime Scene management division testified at the start of the trial in April, that he was the first specialised forensics officer who attended the scene where Meyiwa was shot on October 26, 2014. Mosia arrived at the scene after midnight on 27 October.

On Thursday, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents the fifth accused Ntuli, grilled Mosia, seeking to poke holes in testimony which centred on what was found on the crime scene where the celebrated soccer star was murdered. Mshololo has so far gained critical concessions from Mosia, who has conceded in court that the crime scene was possibly contaminated as he found people in the Khumalo house, in Vosloorus, when he arrived four hours later. Previously, Mshololo has criticised Mosia’s workmanship, as she highlighted how Mosia had failed to take any DNA evidence or fingerprints from the main kitchen door handle upon arrival at the scene despite assertions that the perpetrators had used the door to gain entry into the home.

She further alleged that Mosia had failed in his duty as one of the first responders to the scene as he did not investigate the kitchen counter next to the door where the bullet was shown to have been found. According to Mshololo, it was strange that Mosia, an officer with up to 14 years experience as a forensic investigator had only taken photos of where he was pointed to by another officer, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, who died last month. Mshololo tackled Mosia for not doing his own probe of the crime scene. In his defence, Mosia said he had not taken any evidence or DNA from the main kitchen door as he believed a lot of people had used that particular entrance.

Facing the murder charge are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. The five are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. IOL