LIVE FEED: Sergeant Mosia to shed more light on Senzo Meyiwa murder crime scene – including the mystery hat

Pretoria – Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia is today scheduled to continue giving evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial where five men are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates ace goalkeeper on October 26, 2014. Tuesday is Mosia’s second day on the stand, after he was called in as the State’s first witness in the high-stakes trial seeking answers on the murder – almost eight years later.

On Monday, he told the court that when he arrived at the Khumalo home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of October 27, some of the evidence he noticed on the crime scene included a grey, white and brown chequered hat, a silver walking stick and “a bullet jacket” which 16-year policing veteran described as a fragment of a bullet which he found inside the house. Mosia told the court on Monday that he was responsible for collecting, packaging, and processing all exhibits at the scene after the murder of Meyiwa.

The hat collected by police from the crime scene, after it was allegedly left erroneously by the assailants who murdered Meyiwa - is believed to hold critical clues to the cold-blooded murder of the popular footballer. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

In the house that fateful day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. On Monday, Magdalene Moonsamy, the legal representative of singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo, was removed from the court by the judge presiding over the trial of five men arrested in connection with the murder. Moonsamy had been assigned to attend the court by Khumalo, albeit on a watching brief. Before asking Moonsamy to excuse the court, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, however stated on record that Khumalo understandably has “an interest” in the matter.

“The only concern we have now is that if witnesses testify before the client of the watching brief comes on, and it is on matters that the client of the watching brief might be expected to express upon, then that system would not have been pure. So I think I agree with you that the watching brief for now will be excused,” said the judge. Moonsamy told the court that she abided by the court decision and also highlighted that the high-stakes trial was being broadcast on national television in any case. Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa. All of the accused men have pleaded not guilty.

