Load shedding to resume at 5pm on Sunday

DURBAN: Load shedding will resume at 5pm on Sunday.

According to the power utility, load shedding would resume to replenish the emergency generation reserves for the week ahead.

Eskom suspended load shedding on Saturday at 10pm.

“The power system remains constrained and vulnerable and Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes. These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 5pm and 10pm, when the winter demand is the highest.”

On Friday, Eskom suspended load shedding from midday on Friday until 5pm so that Parliament could pass the Appropriation Bill without a glitch.

Eskom said this was in response to a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament for a series of Appropriation Bills to be passed via a virtual sitting.

“Passing these bills is essential to keeping the government operating, as without the relevant appropriations there will be no funding for key state functions such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services,” Eskom said at the time.

