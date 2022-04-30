Loan shark narrowly avoids jail after cops found her with clients’ IDs, 500 bank cards and Sassa cards

Pretoria – The Hazyview Magistrate’s Court has found 34-year-old loan shark Nozipho Yolanda Precious Mabuza guilty of contravention Section 133 of the National Credit Act and sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment, with the option of a fine. Mpumalanga spokesperson at the Hawks Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Mabuza was sentenced on Thursday.

“Mabuza was sentenced to a R5 000 fine or 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 5 years on condition she is not found guilty on similar charges in the future,” said Sekgotodi. “She was arrested during a search and seizure operation on November 4, 2021 in Hazyview Humelela Cash Loans by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team based in Nelspruit together with National Credit Regulator (officials).” Sekgotodi said when Mabuza was arrested, authorities seized more than 500 bank cards, R36 730 in cash, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and IDs of clients were in her possession.

Last year, four alleged loan sharks were closed for running illegal money lending businesses in Coligny in North West by the Hawks. At the time, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the businesses were closed during an operation conducted jointly by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation based in Mahikeng, with National Credit Regulator officials. The operation was supported by the visible policing unit, to curb illegal money lending schemes around Coligny.

“Four properties where these businesses are operating from were identified and the police pounced on them to stop illegal activities, seized supposed clients’ IDs, Sassa cards as well as bank cards,” said Mogale. “Four people aged between 43 and 51 were charged in terms of the National Credit Act. “Their businesses were closed down and they each paid R5 000 admission of guilt fines.

“They were also taught about ways of conducting legitimate money lending businesses by registering with the National Credit Regulator.” IOL