Local podcasters launch workshops for artists on budgeting & accessing funding in Soweto

South African podcast duo Finance for Hippies have launched a series of Budgeting and Funding Workshop across different townships in South Africa. This is to address the deep-rooted problem of lack of financial literacy, money management content geared towards creatives and freelancers. These introductory-level financial literacy workshops focused on giving artists and freelancers a birds-eye-view into how to manage their finances efficiently within their respective industries

Some of the key takeaways of the workshops are: A breakdown of the structure of modern artwork pricing models, How to price work to ensure recoupment of costs and allow profitability, Guide to how to implement healthy budgeting practices as an artist Models on how to turn a sustainable profit in the art industry without government funding. The latest session took place in Soweto, Klipspruit in collaboration with the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC), where established Soweto based artists such as photographer Jabulani Dhlamini and other emerging artists from the Soweto Arts and Craft Fair and Of Soul And Joy learned and shared key financial principles as well as resolving challenges like monetization. This is another product offered by the Finance for Hippies brand, which has a vision of radically changing the entrenched beliefs and biases that say that the living artist must struggle and only reach success in the afterlife.

