LOOK: Bonang Matheba slams Minister Nathi Mthethwa, calling him ‘useless and that we all hate you’

Bonang Matheba Photo: Facebook

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town – Bonang Matheba has left tongues wagging after she tweeted that South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was “useless and that we all hate you”(sic).

There has been outrage over the announcement by the Sport, Arts and Culture Ministry for planning to spend R22m on a statue dubbed “flag project” in these depressed economic times.

The department this week made the announcement, saying it would be a “symbol of unity and national pride”. The department also said the project would inspire “social cohesion”.

Social media users did not hold back their disdain for the minister, and made sure that they made their voices heard in the comments section of Matheba’s tweet.

Artists were left high and dry, with little to no support during the nationwide lockdown implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Last year, an independent forensic investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds to help artists during lockdown revealed that some applicants received more money than they should have while other artists were waiting for funds, writes IOL’s Kailene Pillay.

It later emerged that some of the funds had allegedly been misappropriated.

The National Arts Council (NAC) then handed over the forensic report to Minister Mthethwa.

With a growing electricity crisis, racism, rampant unemployment and corruption in the government, surely these funds could be used for a far better cause. Priorities.

IOL

