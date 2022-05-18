LOOK: Bonang Matheba slams Minister Nathi Mthethwa, calling him ‘useless and that we all hate you’

Cape Town – Bonang Matheba has left tongues wagging after she tweeted that South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was “useless and that we all hate you”(sic). You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 There has been outrage over the announcement by the Sport, Arts and Culture Ministry for planning to spend R22m on a statue dubbed “flag project” in these depressed economic times.

Fire this man. Please. https://t.co/GnSqyRP7Ww — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 The department this week made the announcement, saying it would be a “symbol of unity and national pride”. The department also said the project would inspire “social cohesion”. Social media users did not hold back their disdain for the minister, and made sure that they made their voices heard in the comments section of Matheba’s tweet. Instead of supporting our artist during the Lockdown...they are wasting R22 Million on a Flag 🤦‍♀️😭😭😭 — 𝕾𝖎𝖒 🦅 (@Sim_Saliwa) May 17, 2022 This is probably a stunt to steal money from the government for themselves, not all the R22m will be going to this flag pic.twitter.com/j89u2epwgW — thplo (@Thpl_o) May 17, 2022 Don't fold Queen we are here for you & I brought some drinks to enjoy the violence pic.twitter.com/kI8D71Zg3w — Macigwane👑🇿🇦 (@Mchunu325) May 17, 2022 Artists were left high and dry, with little to no support during the nationwide lockdown implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

You have no clue what you’re doing. Go away! @NathiMthethwaSA — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 Last year, an independent forensic investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds to help artists during lockdown revealed that some applicants received more money than they should have while other artists were waiting for funds, writes IOL’s Kailene Pillay. It later emerged that some of the funds had allegedly been misappropriated. The National Arts Council (NAC) then handed over the forensic report to Minister Mthethwa.

