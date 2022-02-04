LOOK: High calibre artillery seized from ATM bombers who also killed a civilian

Pretoria – A person was fatally shot allegedly by robbers in Mpumalanga during a shootout between the criminals and police officers after Fidelity security guards were robbed by a group of heavily armed men at Elukwatini. The robbers had allegedly detonated explosives and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The SAPS in Mpumalanga seized two high calibre rifles and one pistol, 102 bullets for rifles and 14 rounds for a pistols from ATM robbers. Photo: SAPS Mpumalanga "They then tried to flee the scene in a VW Polo, and the police and the local security (guards) gave chase. During the chase, the suspects started to shoot at the police, and a shootout ensued. One civilian was unfortunately shot by suspects and died," said Mohlala. "The suspects drove to a nearby guest house where they were booked in. They left the VW Polo, and one suspect fled with a Mercedes Benz C-Class. Three fled to the mountain, and two were arrested while one was shot and taken to hospital." The two alleged robbers, aged 23 and 26, were quizzed by police, and pointed out two rifles and one pistol hidden in the ceiling of the guest house.

Police also recovered 102 bullets for rifles and 14 rounds for a 9mm pistol. "The police also found an undisclosed amount of cash, explosives, and other equipment used during the robbery. The two suspects are also linked to other cases at Ermelo and KwaMhlanga in which they are due to appear in court soon," said Mohlala. "The suspects are charged with business robbery, murder, attempted murder, ATM bombing, unlawful possession of explosives, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunitions. They will appear in court soon."