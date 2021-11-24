LOOK: KZN Anti-Gang Unit swoop on alleged Chatsworth gang members in court

Durban: Members of the notorious 11th Street Gang in Shallcross was re-arrested moments after granted bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week. Brandan Kalicharan, also known as Puff, and Raelton Verasammy face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The incidents are related to a 2018 gang-related murder in Shallcross. The arrests were made by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations (Anti-Gangs). The duo have been charged with the murder of Allan Pillay, who was fatally shot outside a tavern in Chatsworth in June 2018.

The duo appeared in court and have been remanded into custody at Westville prison and are expected back in court on December 2. They were arrested moments after appearing in court for an unrelated matter. In January this year, KwaZulu-Natal Anti-Gangs Unit, the National Intervention Unit along with the Durban Metro police, raided Kalicharan’s home in Train Street.