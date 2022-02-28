LOOK: One killed, eight injured in road Gauteng road crashes this weekend

Durban: One person was killed in a horror crash on the R21 near Kempton Park on Sunday morning. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics, they responded to the scene of a horrific motor vehicle crash on the R21, south bound near the Pomona off-ramp.

“On arrival, a Mercedes-Benz was found to have left the road way, smashing into a steel structure at high speed and impact. “Closer inspection found a male driver believed to be approximately forty years of age, severely entrapped in the wreckage. “The man was found to have sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist him. He was declared dead on the scene.”

In a separate incident, the Jaws of Life had to be used to free two people who were involved in an accident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Pretoria East. Jaws of life was used to free passengers involved in a collision in Pretoria East in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics According to van Reenen, reports indicate the vehicles collided at the intersection of Delmas Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria East, leaving two people injured. “Hydraulic equipment had to be used to free the female passenger from the vehicle. Both patients were stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to hospital.”

In Boksburg, a multi-vehicle collision left one person with critical injuries, and five were treated with moderate injuries. Van Reenen said Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with multiple emergency services, responded to the N17 East before the Rondebult bridge. In Boksburg, a multi-vehicle collision left one person with critical injuries and five were treated with moderate injuries. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics “Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise the critically injured person before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”