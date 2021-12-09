LOOK: Pavilion Shopping Mall launches a drive-through Christmas lights experience
Durban: As part of the Pavilion Shopping Centre’s festive offerings this year, patrons can experience the Christmas lights from the comfort of their cars.
The Candy Cane Lane, is an immersive drive-through Christmas lighting experience on the roof parking lot.
Candy Cane Lane launched on December 8 and will continue until January 2 from 6.30pm until 9pm.
The centre said customers could drive through an array of lights and activations, culminating in KZN’s tallest Christmas tree, at 10m.
“With strict Covid protocols in place and slot entries to prevent overcrowding and traffic jams, Candy Cane Lane is probably the safest and most exciting way to get into the Christmas spirit,” the centre said.
Tickets cost R199 a vehicle and pre-bookings are available via https://www.howler.co.za/candycanelane2021.
A limited number of tickets will be sold at the gate.
