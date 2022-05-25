LOOK: uMdloti residents blame property developer for mudslides that damaged homes during floods

Durban – Residents of uMdloti, north of Durban, protested on Wednesday against a property developer who they blame for the mud flowing into their homes during the recent floods. The picket was staged outside the entrance to the Salta development on the M27, heading into uMdloti.

About 50 – 60 concerned residents showed up with signs protesting against the developer, claiming it was responsible for the destruction during the recent floods. Kevin Minter-Brown, one of the organisers, said that residents would handing over a memorandum of concerns to the Salta developer, Devmco. “The residents have come out today, we’re grieving and we are angry. We would just like answers from the developer as to what is been done to mitigate this damage happening in the future and how they going to assist us in rescuing our village which has been decimated,“ he said.

Residents of eMdloti, north of Durban, protested on Wednesday against a property developer who they blame for the mud flowing into their homes during the recent floods. Picture: Jehran Naidoo / Independent Media “Besides people losing homes, it is a tourist destination. We know from the photographic evidence where this mess comes from. It happened twice in five weeks and it’s not even the rainy season. What happens when the rains come again?” Minter-Brown asked. Minter-Brown handed over the memorandum to a representative from Marshall Security, who was standing in on behalf of Salta developers.

Another affected resident, Louisa Jacobs, said her home of 30 years was badly damaged by the heavy rains. “My house is standing there but it’s full of cracks and if you walk out into the garden, there is a whole crater there,” she said. Salta Sibiya out out a statement shortly after the flood, saying that its development had been approved by the city.

“The Salta Sibaya developers in conjunction with our contractors have always maintained the highest levels in planning and implementation, with strict compliance to all national and municipal laws and any applicable by-laws. “All of our developments have received all of the necessary approvals from all relevant municipal departments. For Salta Sibaya that includes: • The Salta development has a fully approved stormwater management plan

• The site conformed and continues to conform to all EIAs (environmental impact assessments) and an EMP (environmental management plan), audited fortnightly. • All plans for works on site are approved through the eThekwini Municipality,” it said. Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is expected to deliver a memorandum on Wednesday to a contractor tasked with rebuilding infrastructure.