Looking for a job? SAPS has posts for graduates, but you will be vetted

PRETORIA – The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday invited graduates in possession of a National Qualifications Framework (NQF) 6 or higher to join the fight against crime by joining the organisation as entry level police trainees. SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the crime combating entity is heeding the call made President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address, to boost police boots by 12 000 recruits.

“In his address, the president announced that government would make resources available to recruit and train an additional 12 000 new police personnel to ensure that the SAPS urgently receives the capacity it needs to strengthen and reinforce crime fighting initiatives at grass roots level of policing,” Mathe said. She said the process to recruit graduates complements the 2019/2020 recruitment drive for 7 000 entry level police trainees and the additional 3 000 posts earmarked for current serving Public Service Act employees and reservists who will be trained and deployed across the 1 156 police stations. “Successful applicants will perform operational duties and functions which include preventing, combating and investigating crime, maintaining public order, protecting and securing all inhabitants of the Republic and their property as well as upholding and enforcing the law.

“These applicants will be trained at any SAPS academy in the country and will be placed at any police station in the country upon completion of the basic training, according to a needs analysis,” Mathe said. The SAPS said it is important to note that applicants will be subjected to a vetting process which will include security screening, reference checking and fingerprint verification. “While the closing date for applications is 11 March 2022, applicants are cautioned against falling prey to job scams. All SAPS vacancies are advertised on the SAPS official website, www.saps.gov.za/careers,” Mathe said.