Lotto urges double winners of R14 million win to come forward

Durban – The National Lottery Operator Ithuba has urged the two winners of Saturday’s R14 million lotto to urgently make contact with them.

Busisiwe Msizi, Ithuba spokesperson, said both winners purchased their tickets for R20 and both selected the winning numbers manually. This, she said, had not happened since 2018.

“While we have seen a number of winners in the same division pay-out and even on the Daily Lotto jackpot, we have not had more than one millionaire jackpot winner from the same draw, since 2018.

“We are intrigued that not only did the players win the same jackpot, but they both selected their numbers manually, with the same ticket wager amount, it’s amazing.”

She said the winning amount of R14, 400 541.20 would be divided by two. The players will each receive R7 200 270.60.