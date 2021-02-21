Lucky escape following aircraft crash in Alberton

A pilot and his co-pilot escaped serious injuries when their light aircraft crashed through the roof of a building in Union Park, Alberton on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24, shortly after 2pm, paramedics from ER24, Gauteng Provincial EMS as well as other rescuers attended the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they found the light aircraft hanging nose down through the roof of a building. Both occupants were still inside of the aircraft”, Werner Vermaak, Corporate Communications Manager, said.

“Fire and rescue services used a forklift and a cage to bring the two men to the ground. Both managed to climb out of the aircraft through a window.”

The two individuals were assessed on the scene and where found to have sustained no serious injuries.