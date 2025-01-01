Lynnwood Glen community comes together to assist stranded mother in labour

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, a team of volunteer community responders and security companies joined forces to help a stranded mother deliver a healthy baby boy on the street in Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria. Ward 56 councillor Jarad Frimmel, who was part of the response team from the Old East Safety Forum, shared how the drama unfolded on December 27 in the evening when a woman unexpectedly went into labour.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was left stranded after being asked to leave a taxi due to her condition. Frimmel and his patrol partner received an urgent message from a community group about the woman’s distress, and promptly responded to the scene. Security officers from CSI Security and Interactive Security had already spotted the woman and called for assistance.

Upon arrival, Frimmel and his team checked on the mother’s condition, taking vitals and ensuring she was stable before dispatching an ambulance via the Gauteng e-Panic app. To provide immediate support, Frimmel contacted a volunteer community responder and doctor working in a maternity ward, who offered guidance over the phone. With the mother’s cooperation and the doctor’s advice, the team assisted her in delivering a healthy baby boy.

“We wrapped the baby boy up tightly to ensure he was warm, cleaned him, and then handed him to the mother,” Frimmel said. The mother told the good Samaritans that the baby was her second child. Once the baby was safely delivered and cared for, Emergency Medical Solutions transported the mother and child to a nearby hospital for further care and support.

Frimmel expressed his relief and happiness at the outcome. “Our volunteer community responders were called to assist in a truly special moment in the Lynnwood Glen area. A brave mother was about to welcome her baby into the world. With skill and compassion, our dedicated volunteers safely delivered a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Both mother and child were calm and courageous throughout, and we are delighted to report no complications,” he said. The heroic efforts of the community responders, security company, and doctor have been hailed as a testament to the power of community spirit and collaboration.