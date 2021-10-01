Mabuza’s hopes in the hands of ANC faithful

While David Mabuza has revealed that he has ambitions to run for a second term as ANC deputy president next year, a political analyst says his fate is in the hands of ANC members. Analyst Lukhona Mnguni says Mabuza’s ambitions are at the mercy of the membership of the ANC and the political dynamics at play within the organisation.

“I suppose Mabuza cannot have stated ambitions beyond being deputy president, if he is aware that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is running for a second term,” said Mnguni. “So I see his articulations as a way of opening and backing quite strongly a second term for Ramaphosa because if you are not going to be challenged by your deputy president, it is highly unlikely that you are going to be challenged by an outsider in any other position.” His comments come after Mabuza on Thursday indicated he would run for the position of ANC deputy president at party’s national elective conference next year.

He was speaking while on the election campaign trail in Mamelodi, Tshwane. But some people have questioned whether he will be able to continue, citing health concerns. Mbuza was in Russia for medical treatment for almost two months this year. Mabuza, however, said he was in a good shape and back to normal.

“As you can see I am walking, I am good now. I am looking well after myself, I am exercising so I am back to normal. I have good doctors that are looking after me, I am okay,” he said. Meanwhile, Mnguni said the ANC remains sceptical about choosing leaders who might damage its election prospects and that was what Nasrec was about. He added, however, that Mabuza was clearly in a good place in terms of his health following his trip to Russia so he was not politically indisposed.