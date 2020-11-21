Madam and Eve business boss and her husband arrested for allegedly defrauding Sars of R2.2 million

A Mpumalanga businesswoman Busisiwe Prudence Nkosi, 35, and her husband Simangaliso Ennocent Khoza, 36, have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court charged with numerous crimes, including fraud, theft, and money laundering, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) said on Saturday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the couple was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for alleged tax evasion.

“The sole director of Madam and Eve General Trading Prudence Nkosi was charged in connection with fraud, theft, and money laundering in contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act as well as the provisions of the Tax Administration Act,” said Sekgotodi.

“The Hawks investigation has revealed that during April 2017, Nkosi [allegedly] fraudulently submitted false tax returns to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) culminating in SARS losing an amount of approximately R2.2 million. After she received the money, in a futile attempt to cover her tracks, she reportedly transferred the money into her personal bank account and into the bank account of her husband, Khoza.”

The couple was granted R10,00 each bail. The case was postponed to December 2 when it will be handled by a specialised prosecutor, according to the Hawks.