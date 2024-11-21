Magstripe card payments phased out on N3 toll route

From December 1, motorists on the N3 Toll Route will no longer be able to use magstripe (swipe) cards for payments, marking a shift towards contact-less technology at toll plazas. This transition, implemented by the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), affects all mainline and ramp toll plazas between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Toll plazas affected by this change include Mooi Mainline Plaza, Tugela Mainline Plaza, and Wilge Mainline Plaza, among others. Consumers will need to use contactless-enabled debit or credit cards (MasterCard or VISA), smart devices with payment apps, SANRAL tags, or cash. Non-contactless magstripe cards will no longer be accepted, but fleet and petrol cards will remain valid until transitioning to contactless in July 2026. N3TC highlighted that this upgrade is aimed at improving transaction security and reducing fraud. Payments made through contactless methods allow users to retain possession of their cards during transactions, enhancing safety.

While most South African-issued debit and credit cards support contactless functionality, closed-loop cards like gift cards will not be accepted. Additionally, payments through contactless-enabled devices may be slower than physical cards, prompting N3TC to request patience from users. Motorists who do not possess contactless cards or compatible devices can still use SANRAL tags or pay with cash. SANRAL tags, in particular, offer a more convenient solution, reducing wait times and transaction steps. This change is part of a broader trend in South Africa towards modernising payment systems.