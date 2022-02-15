Mahikeng municipal manager accused of taking two cars and house in VBS scandal appears in court
Durban: Former Mahikeng local municipality municipal manager Thabo Isaac Mokoena appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
According to Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson in the North West, in court today, the defence team requested a postponement for further consultation with Mokoena and to study the docket in preparation for trial.
Mokoena has been charged with the Contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
“These charges are linked to over R92 million the municipality allegedly invested in the VBS Mutual Bank from August 2017 until December 2017, under his leadership as the accounting officer of the municipality,” said Mamothame.
Mokoena is also alleged to have received gratification in the form of credit facilities to purchase two expensive vehicles and a house in Klerksdorp, cumulatively amounting to R1 275 318.96.
It is further alleged that preliminary investigations by the Hawks reveal that of the R92 million that was irregularly invested with VBS Mutual Bank, only R7 million was paid back to the Mahikeng Local Municipality.
Mamothame said investigations into the matter had been concluded, and the defence was provided with the full contents of the docket electronically in December 2021 to allow them time to prepare for trial.
The matter was adjourned to April 5. Mokoena’s bail of R50 000 has been extended.
As part of his bail conditions, he has surrendered his passport and is prohibited from interfering with state witnesses.
IOL