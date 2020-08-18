Mamabolo promises to pay George Mukhari nurses their July salaries after newspaper exposé

Johannesburg – Acting Gauteng Department of Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo has assured Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital nurses, who were appointed on Covid-19 contracts, their salaries would be processed by end of August. This comes after Independent Media reported over the weekend that at least 80 Covid-19 contract nurses had not been paid their July salaries. The nurses were employed following a call by the Gauteng Department of Health for qualified professionals to apply for positions and to help the province deal with the peak of the outbreak. One of the nurses later contracted Covid-19. “When we asked for exact dates, they said it would be before the end of the month and it would be double. We said we don’t care whether it’s double or not but we want to know when exactly we are getting paid,” some of the nurses said.

“There was a lady who was on contract who collapsed and tested positive for Covid. She still has not been paid. They expect us to work in the Covid wards but we don’t even have money to buy supplements to boost our immune systems. How are we expected to buy them and eat healthy if we don’t have money? We are at the forefront of the virus but we are not being taken care of,” said a nurse.

Mamabolo said on Tuesday he had directed the department to compile a consolidated report on Covid-19 human resource related issues at all facilities by the end of this week to ensure health workers were not inconvenienced any further.

“It is simply unacceptable that workers are not paid.

“We cannot expect frontline workers to lead the fight against the Coronavirus while on the other hand we are letting them down in terms of their remuneration,” he said.

The department said over 681 nurses were appointed during this financial year to augment its workforce as part of the Covid-19 response in the province.

R500 million has been budgeted for contracting various categories of workers across all institutions, inclusive of all categories of nurses, the department said.

