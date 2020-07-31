Man, 40, arrested after ’Good Samaritan’ teen tells cops he was raped

Johannesburg: A teenager who helped a drunk man who had stumbled, told police he was dragged to an abandoned house and raped by the man. The man, 40, was later arrested and charged with rape. He was to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Allegations are that the teen, 14, was walking in Pienaar, Mpumalanga on Wednesday around 7pm when he came across the accused lying in the road. The teen, who knows the man as they live in the same neighbourhood, is said to have helped the man up. They walked to their respective homes together. According to Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police, while the two were walking, they came across an abandoned building and the man dragged the boy inside, tore his clothes and allegedly raped him.

After the rape the boy rushed home and told his parents what had happened.

“When he related his ordeal to his parents, the boy indicated that he actually spotted this man known to him, lying down helplessly and helped him get up.

“He then innocently walked with him for a short distance. However, the very same man he became a Good Samaritan to, turned evil against him, forced him into an old abandoned house and raped him.

“The parents then reported the matter to the police hence the arrest of the suspect and his subsequent appearance before court ,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy is on the run after his 9-year-old girl cousin was raped, in Pienaar.

Hlathi said the suspect had gone to her grandmother’s house to check on his mother who had recently moved there as she has a newborn.

There, the suspect is alleged to have raped her mother’s sister’s daughter and fled.

“Police were told that the suspect tied the victim with a rope and covered her mouth with a cloth then raped her. This incident, which is under investigation, was uncovered by the mother of the victim when she returned from work then alerted police.

“The suspect is currently on the run but we will soon find him,” Hlathi said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has raised his concern regarding “lack of morals by some men, who continue perpetuating abominable and vicious acts of sexual assault against minors and women”.

IOL