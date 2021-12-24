Man, 64, fighting for his life following drive-by shooting in Westville

Durban: A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while seated in his car in the Westville area on Thursday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele a case of attempted murder is being investigated by Westville SAPS.

“It is alleged on 23 December 2021 at 16:15, a 64-year-old man was shot by unknown suspects at the corner of Haven and Lanford Road in Westville while in his vehicle. “He sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The matter is still under investigation.” According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics, they responded to a shooting incident on Westville Road in the Westville area.

“On arrival on the scene, a male, approximately sixty years of age, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. “He was treated and stabilised on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further definitive care.” Earlier this week, one person was killed and two others injured in a drive-by shooting on North Beach Road in Umdloti on Tuesday evening.