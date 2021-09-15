Man accused of killing KZN South Coast couple to remain behind bars

Durban - The 25-year-old man accused of brutally stabbing a South Coast couple in their KwaZulu-Natal home has been denied bail. The bodies of Murray Ross and his wife Julie were found in their Umtentweni home on August 28 at around noon. Police said they had suffered multiple stab wounds to their head and neck. The home had been ransacked and there were signs of forced entry.

Last week KZN police made a breakthrough in the case, arresting two people, but one of them was later released due to a lack of evidence. Earlier on Wednesday National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that the accused had been unsuccessful in his bail application and the matter was adjourned to October 7 for further investigation. At the time of their death, Ryan Ringo, the chairperson of the Port Shepstone Country Club, described Ross and his wife as pillars of the South Coast community.