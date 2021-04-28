Man accused of killing Sphamandla Khoza in alleged hate crime denied bail

Durban – The man accused of allegedly killing Sphamandla Khoza in an alleged homophobic hate crime earlier this month has been denied bail.

NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara, said Thando Mgenge was denied bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“The case has been adjourned to May 31 for further investigation.”

Khoza’s body was found a ditch near his home in Ntuzuma. His throat had been slit and he was stabbed multiple times.

Khoza’s cousin Ndumiso Ngidi told The Sunday Tribune that Khoza was insulted about his sexuality.

At the time of his murder, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a murder case was being investigated by Ntuzuma police following Khoza’s death and that a suspect was arrested and charged with the murder after turning himself in.

At the time of his murder, The Gay and Lesbian Network, based in Pietermaritzburg, and Durban Pride, a human rights campaign by the LGBTI Community and Health Centre, condemned the killing and continued to call for tolerance.

