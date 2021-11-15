Man airlifted after falling down flight of stairs at restaurant in Botha’s Hill

Durban: A 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after falling down at flight of stairs at a restaurant in Botha’s Hill, west of Durban on Saturday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded just after 10am, at a restaurant in Old Main Road.

“Reports indicated that a man had fallen down a flight of stairs, approximately 4 metres. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the man had sustained suspected head and spinal injuries. “The patient was treated on scene by emergency care practitioners. Once stabilised the patient was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to a specialist hospital.” In a separate incident last month, a man died after falling 15 metres through a roof he had been repairing in Glen Anil, Durban.

MORE ON THIS KZN man falls 15m to his death in industrial accident