Man alleged to have raped Heideveld toddler appears in court

Cape Town - The man accused of raping a Heideveld toddler made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The man, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, has been formally charged with rape.

The case against the 40-year-old suspect has been remanded. The magistrate ordered the suspect to be sent to Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance. His court appearance comes after residents in Heideveld were baying for his blood after the rape incident.

At the time, residents in the area told IOL they had enough of children falling victims to grown men who were supposed to protect them. This occurred as South Africans observed the start of National Child Protection Week. The incident occurred in Grace Court on Monday after 5pm, and the suspect subsequently fled thereafter.

Residents shared the alleged suspect’s details along with his photograph on social media, calling for people to be on the lookout for him. The child was taken to a medical facility for treatment. However, the child’s condition is not known at this stage. However, police found and arrested the suspect nearly 20km from the crime scene, in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday.

The matter against the accused has been postponed until July 27. [email protected] IOL