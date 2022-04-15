Man allegedly shoots daughter-in-law dead for 'delaying breakfast' in Maharashtra

World: A senior citizen from Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly shot dead his daughter-in-law for not serving him breakfast, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Thursday morning.
It is alleged the 76-year-old killed his 42-year-old daughter-in-law with a revolver at their home in Rabodi and fled.
Hearing the sounds of the gunshots, neighbours rushed there and rushed the profusely bleeding woman to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after a few hours.
Police said another daughter-in-law had filed a police complaint against him.
The accused is believed to be in the sand supply business.
IANS reported that the probable trigger was the woman served Patil tea only and was reportedly delaying or denying him breakfast, police said.
Police are investigating if there were any other motives or provocations behind the sudden killing that shocked Thane residents and all family members are being questioned.
IANS