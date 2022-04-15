Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Man allegedly shoots daughter-in-law dead for 'delaying breakfast' in Maharashtra

Published 48m ago

Share

World: A senior citizen from Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly shot dead his daughter-in-law for not serving him breakfast, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday morning.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is alleged the 76-year-old killed his 42-year-old daughter-in-law with a revolver at their home in Rabodi and fled.

Hearing the sounds of the gunshots, neighbours rushed there and rushed the profusely bleeding woman to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after a few hours.

Police said another daughter-in-law had filed a police complaint against him.

Story continues below Advertisment

The accused is believed to be in the sand supply business.

IANS reported that the probable trigger was the woman served Patil tea only and was reportedly delaying or denying him breakfast, police said.

Police are investigating if there were any other motives or provocations behind the sudden killing that shocked Thane residents and all family members are being questioned.

Story continues below Advertisment

IANS

Related Topics:

Crime and courts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello