Man allegedly shoots daughter-in-law dead for 'delaying breakfast' in Maharashtra

World: A senior citizen from Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly shot dead his daughter-in-law for not serving him breakfast, police said on Friday.

It is alleged the 76-year-old killed his 42-year-old daughter-in-law with a revolver at their home in Rabodi and fled.

Hearing the sounds of the gunshots, neighbours rushed there and rushed the profusely bleeding woman to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after a few hours.

Police said another daughter-in-law had filed a police complaint against him.