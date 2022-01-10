Man arrested after killing his brother’s alleged murderer

Pretoria – A Mpumalanga man was killed moments after he had allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man in a brutal attack which has been condemned by the police. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the double murder took place on Sunday in Ntunda near Tonga.

“According to information received by police, a 32-year-old male suspect reportedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man at his parental house around 2am. Upon hearing several gunshots, the deceased's younger brother went out and found his brother's lifeless body with several gunshot wounds,” said Mohlala. “It is said that he immediately attacked the gunman with a sharp object repeatedly until he succumbed to the injuries.” Police at Tonga were alerted, and when they arrived at the scene, Mohlala said they were “surprised” to find two lifeless bodies as well as the firearm.

“The suspect of the second murder was still on the scene. Two cases of murder were opened by the police, and a 22-year-old man was arrested, and the two weapons (the firearm and the sharp object) were confiscated for investigation purposes,” said Mohlala. He said the deceased man’s brother was scheduled to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Monday. “The motives for the two murders are unknown at this stage. However, police are investigating,” he said.