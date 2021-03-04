Man arrested for allegedly raping ex-lover who dumped him for cheating

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – A man is behind bars over allegations that he forcefully took his ex-girlfriend to his place, where he later assaulted and raped her. The police said the 37-year-old woman only managed to escape when the man went to the shops to buy food. According to Joburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the woman was enjoying herself at a tavern at the corners of Kerk and Mooi streets on February 26 when she saw her ex boyfriend. According to Mbele, the woman told the police she was in a relationship with the man for 18 months and she dumped him for cheating a year ago. While at the tavern, the 35-year-old man allegedly told her she would be going to his place that night.

“The victim left the tavern and the suspect grabbed her as she walked in the street.

“He took her to his place then assaulted her before raping her.

“She managed to escape (two days later) on February 28 when her ex boyfriend went to buy food.”

Mbele said the woman reported the matter at the Johannesburg Central Police station and her case was taken by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences.

The suspect, he said, was arrested at about 1pm on Wednesday.

“Investigation is under way and the suspect is appearing on March 5 at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

“Johannesburg Central Acting Station Commander Colonel Govender commended good work done by the members.

“He elaborated further that Gender Based Violence against women and children perpetrators must be traced and apprehended as quick as possible.

“Real men protect women and children,” Mbele said.

Last month a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 25-year-old wife.

This is believed to have happened after his wife arrived home to find him with another woman.

Mbele said at the time the wife was in Mpumalanga to fetch the couple’s children as schools were reopening.

However, when she arrived home with the children in tow, she found her husband with another woman and an argument ensued, he said.

“The other woman then left.

“While sleeping, the suspect slept with her without her consent.

“She said the suspect forced himself on her even when she said no.

“Their children were asleep at the time.”

IOL