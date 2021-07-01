Man charged for Anele Bhengu’s murder abandons bail

A 39-year-old suspect charged with the brutal murder of Anele Bhengu has abandoned his bail application. Thulani Nandos Cele appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, Cele faces charges of murder and assault GBH. “The matter was previously remanded for bail information. However, Cele abandoned his application for bail,” said Kara. The matter was remanded to August 3 for further investigation.

Bhengu was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and her death has been viewed as a hate crime towards the community. According to police Bhengu was stabbed multiple times. “On 13 June 2021 at 07:00, police received a complaint of a murder at Hill area in KwaMakhutha and responded to the scene.

“A body of a 21-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the body,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele. Cele was arrested four days after the murder. Police from the Port Shepstone Tactical Response Team and Margate detectives arrested Cele in the Mlahlandlini area at Gcilima on the KZN South Coast.