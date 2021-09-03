Man charged for kidnapping of Durban doctor Ayanda Dlamini

Durban: A 25-year-old man has been charged with the kidnapping and robbery of Durban doctor Ayanda Dlamini. Dlamini was found on Monday after being reported missing last weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that charges of kidnapping and robbery were opened at Umhlali SAPS after the woman went missing on 27 August. “A missing person docket was opened at Nsuze SAPS and the victim’s vehicle was spotted at Salt Rock under Umhlali policing area and it was stopped. “The missing victim was found in one of the lodges in Salt Rock.

“A 25-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court.” Gwala said the suspect was remanded in custody until September 8. Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram, who had urged the public to be on the look out for Dlamini, said she was leaving her work place in Durban North where she practises as a medical doctor.