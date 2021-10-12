Man charged in Tongaat joggers’ deaths also charged with contravening Immigration Act
Share this article:
DURBAN: The 29-year-old suspect charged with culpable homicide, following the deaths of two joggers in Tongaat, made his first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, said the accused, Alli Mohammed, faces two counts of culpable homicide, two counts of failure to ascertain injuries and contravention of the Immigration Act.
“The matter was adjourned to October 18 for bail consideration,” said Kara.
On Saturday morning, Anil Singh, 55, and Sunil Paruk, 59, were knocked by a vehicle which then failed to stop, police said.
The incident took place in Trurolands in Tongaat around 7:30am.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said both victims were declared dead at the scene.
“The same vehicle also crashed into a minibus taxi. No one was injured.”
IOL