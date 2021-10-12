Man charged in Tongaat joggers’ deaths also charged with contravening Immigration Act

DURBAN: The 29-year-old suspect charged with culpable homicide, following the deaths of two joggers in Tongaat, made his first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, said the accused, Alli Mohammed, faces two counts of culpable homicide, two counts of failure to ascertain injuries and contravention of the Immigration Act.