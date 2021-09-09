Man charged with drunk driving after two cyclists knocked dead in Howick

DURBAN: Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Howick Magistrate’s Court today after two cyclists were knocked and killed. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man faced charges of culpable homicide, drunken driving, and reckless and negligent driving.

“It is alleged that on 8 September 2021 at 5.45pm, two males, aged between 50 and 54, were cycling on the R617 between Boston and Bulwer Road when they were struck by a vehicle. “One died at the scene and the second victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.” Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberston said they had received multiple calls about people who had been knocked off their bicycles on the R617 just outside Howick.