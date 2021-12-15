Man dies after car slams into tree in Durban
Share this article:
Durban: A man died after he allegedly lost control of his car and slammed into a tree in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident took place at around 3am.
“Netcare 911 responded to a collision on Problem Mkhize Road in Essenwood, Durban.
“Reports indicate that an adult male driving a light motor vehicle lost control, slamming into a tree.”
Herbst said the driver had been trapped in the vehicle.
“The driver showed no signs of life and was, sadly, declared deceased on the scene.”
Herbst said The Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services used hydraulic tools to free the man.
IOL