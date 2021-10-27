Man found dead in driver’s seat of SANDF vehicle near St Lucia

Police said they received a complaint of an accident that occurred on the R618 road to St Lucia on Monday at around 7.30am.

“On arrival at the scene police discovered a South African Defence Force military vehicle with a 58-year-old male victim seated in the driver’s seat who had multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“He had succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and a case of murder has been opened at Mtubatuba SAPS.