Man found dead in the centre of the road in Verulam with single stab wound

Durban: The body of a local man was found lying in the centre of a road by a passer-by on Sunday morning in Verulam. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the incident took place on Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands.

“We were called out to the scene at approximately 05:08am by a passer-by. On arrival, the body of a male was discovered in the centre of the road. “Paramedics examined the victim and found that he sustained a single stab wound to the chest which resulted in his demise. “Residents confirmed that the man was from the area.Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately established,” Balram said.

The SAPS have been approached for comment. Last month, also in Verulam, two store employees were stabbed after they allegedly refused to allow a customer to try on sandals because his feet were dirty. Balram said employees alleged that they refused to allow two customers to try on sandals due to their feet being dirty and them walking around the store with a packet. The employees were taken to hospital.