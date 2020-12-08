Man found on farm and accused of being there to steal beaten to death

Johannesburg - Five people are alleged to have assaulted to death a man they didn’t know when they saw him on a farm and accused him of being there to steal. Phillip le Roux, 33, Mike Bass, 41, Samuel Modukanele, 53, Martin le Roux, 60, and Paul Michau, 70, are accused of assaulting Petrus Thamaga on Saturday at Vergenoeg farm. They were later arrested and appeared at the Delareyville Magistrate's Court on Monday where they were all granted R5 000 bail each. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone of the North West Police said reports on the incident state that after being accused of being at the farm to steal, Thamana was assaulted. Thereafter, some of the farm workers – who knew the victim – called his relative in Ganalaagte village and informed him about the incident.

“The relative then drove to the farm to fetch the victim. In the village the victim was dropped off in the street by the relative so that he could go and report the matter to the local Community Policing Forum member.

“Regrettably, the victim collapsed and died. The incident was reported to the police who effected the arrest.

“The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and cautioned that the police will not hesitate to act against anyone who takes the law into his or her own hands.

“He commended the police for bringing the alleged perpetrators to book to face the full might of the law,“ Mokgwaabone said.

IOL