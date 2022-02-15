Man found with R2million drugs in Chatsworth released on R2 000 bail

Durban - A 52-year-old Chatsworth man who was arrested after police found drugs worth R2million in his home has been released on bail. Alvin Singh made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara the accused faces charges of possession of drugs and was released on R2 000 bail. Singh was arrested at his Montford home on February 10 following a police operation. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele an intensive investigation was conducted after police received reports of illegal drug trade that was taking place at a house in Chatsworth.

MORE ON THIS PICS:Police seize R2 million worth of drugs in Chatsworth, Durban

“The team swooped on the premises on Montford Road in Chatsworth to execute a search warrant. “The premises were searched and police found 70 800 capsules of heroin, 50 pieces of rock cocaine, 15 mandrax tablets and 291 grams of crystal meth. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R2 185 000,” she said. The drugs were allegedly found in his outbuilding.