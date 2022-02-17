Man gets 18 years for raping teenager after he offered to help her with printing her CV

DURBAN – A 35-year-old man who offered to help an 18-year-old woman with her curriculum vitae and in turn raped her, has been jailed. Matlhomola Mokwatsi,35, was convicted of rape in the Taung Regional Court this week. The NPA said he was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

According to the NPA spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, police reports reveal that on March 4, 2018, in the Molelema village near Taung, Mokwatsi met the 18-year-old woman on her way to print a CV at a friend’s house. “He then convinced (her) and offered to assist her at his place. Upon arrival, he then took her to his bedroom, threatened her with a spade, and strangled her before raping her twice.” The victim managed to escape when Mokwatsi went to get her water.

Mamothame said the accused was arrested the next day. State evidence included the medical report, that confirmed the injuries sustained by the complainant during her ordeal. “The court dismissed the accused’s submission that he and the complainant were lovers and that the sex was consensual. The victim in her evidence indicated that she grew up around the perpetrator and considered him to be her elder.”