Man gunned down at shopping centre in Cato Ridge while opening office

KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said Camperdown police officers received a report of a shooting at a shopping centre in Cato Ridge at around 8.45am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police officers found the body of a 65-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

“It is alleged that the victim was shot by two armed men while he was opening his office.”

Naicker said the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.