Man in court for allegedly stealing R18m deposits for selling houses that didn’t belong to him

Durban: A 48-year-old man who is the alleged mastermind in a housing scam that earned him almost R18 million in cash is due in court today. Police spokesperson said the man and five co-accused, who are all female, are set to appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court charged with fraud.

Gwala said the charges relate to them allegedly selling houses that did not belong to them. She said the alleged scammer was traced and arrested in East London. “It is alleged that a 48-year-old man, who is the mastermind behind the scam, would post an advert in the newspapers that his company was building houses at a reduced fee.

“It is further alleged he would defraud the unsuspecting clients and disappear after a deposit was made.” Gwala said he was allegedly operating his business in the Durban CBD, Point, Pietermaritzburg and Kokstad among other areas since 2013. “The five females were assisting him in running the business around the province.”

Gwala said there were cases also opened in Ladysmith, Richards Bay, Newcastle, Berea, Amanzimtoti and Scottburgh for the same offence. “It is also alleged that most of the companies he was operating with were registered on the unsuspecting young women who would later become his girlfriends.” She said the cash that was stolen is approximately R18 million.