Man in court for possession of R133 000 worth of dagga stashed in a car

Pretoria – A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged for dealing in dagga after he was found in possession of almost 90 kilograms of marijuana. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspect was arrested on the N4 road near Malelane on Tuesday.

“According to reports, SAPS members from Ehlanzeni District flying squad spotted a suspicious silver Ford Figo and ordered its driver to stop. On searching the vehicle, the members discovered about five bags starched [stashed] with dagga weighing at about 88.96 kgs with an estimated value of R133 440,” said Mohlala. A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged for dealing in dagga after he was found in possession of almost 90 kilograms of marijuana. Photo: SAPS The man was immediately arrested and charged for dealing in dagga. “The vehicle was also seized as police believe it was reportedly used in the commission of crime,” said Mohlala.

“He will appear at the Matsulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, May 11, for bail application.” The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the arrest of the 33-year-old, and saluted the officers involved in the arrest “for their vigilance in fighting crime”. A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged for dealing in dagga after he was found in possession of almost 90 kilograms of marijuana. Photo: SAPS Last week, a 31-year-old man suspected of dealing in dagga and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm was arrested after he was found with marijuana estimated to be worth over R1 million.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the man had entered South Africa from eSwatini. “The members were conducting their routine patrol duties when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux bakkie at Sector One along Oshoek border line. They then stopped the bakkie, searched it and found 39 blocks of dagga inside, as well as a firearm in the driver’s possession, who reportedly failed to produce a licence and was arrested thereafter. Police then confiscated the dagga worth R1.2m, as well as the vehicle,” said Mdhluli at the time. IOL