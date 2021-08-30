Man in court in connection with the torching of PMB’s Brookside Mall during unrest

Durban: A 35-year-old man allegedly linked to the torching of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg has been arrested and charged. According to Natasha Kara, from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the suspect made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“He is facing two charges of contravening the Riotous Assembles Act. “These include inciting public violence and inciting arson. “The charges relate to the incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall.”

Kara said the appearance was held in camera (no public was allowed) due to an identity parade which was yet to be conducted. She said the matter was adjourned to September 6 for a bail investigation. Meanwhile, the bail application of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will continue in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

Khanyile has been charged with Incitement to commit public violence. The NPA confirmed the 31-year-old also faces a charge of the Contravention of the Disaster Management Act. The State alleges that between July 8 to July 11, at or near Warwick Avenue in Durban, Khanyile unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured people unknown to the State to commit public violence.