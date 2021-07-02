Man jailed for 36 years for fatally stabbing his neighbours with a spear

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal man who fatally stabbed two of his neighbours with a spear was jailed for 36 years. This week, the Pongola Regional Court sentenced Mlungisi Mamba, 22, for the murders of Ntombifuthi Phakathi, 63, and Nkosingiphile Hlatshwayo,19.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the murders took place in in the Ebasuthwini area in September 2020 “On the evening of the incident, Mamba had an altercation with his neighbour Bonginkosi Hlatshwayo, 22. “Later that night, Mamba armed himself with a spear and went to Hlatshwayo’s house. He stabbed Hlatshwayo several times but Hlatshwayo managed to escape.

“Mamba then attacked Hlatshwayo’s mother, Ntombifuthi, and his younger sister, Nkosingiphile. “Both women succumbed to their injuries and passed on. Mamba fled the scene and was arrested some time later.” Kara said that in aggravation of sentence, Regional Court prosecutor Nomusa Precious Nkosi told the court that Mamba has been ruthless.

Nkosi said: “He had gone to the house in search of Hlatshwayo and should not have attacked the other family members. Also, he attacked them in the sanctity of their home, where they are meant to feel safe.” Mamba received 15 years’ imprisonment for each count of murder and six years for the attempted murder of Hlatshwayo. “The sentences will run consecutively, thus resulting in an effective 36 years’ imprisonment,” Kara said.