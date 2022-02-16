Man jailed for life for repeated rape of his 10-year-old neighbour

Durban: A 32-year-old man, who repeatedly his 10-year-old neighbour, has been jailed for life. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the incident took place between December 2020 and April 2021 in the Inanda area.

“The man was very well-known to the child and her family, as they lived in a close community,” said spokesperson Natasha Kara. “The man first raped the child in his room and threatened to harm her if she told anyone. “He also raped the child on occasion when she fetched water for their home.

“The man would even go to school, take the child away early under false pretences so that he could rape her in the bushes nearby.” Kara said the offence eventually came to light when one of the child’s teachers called her parents to school following a change in the child’s behaviour and academic performance. “They also enquired about the “uncle” who would often fetch the child early from school. At this stage, the child told them about what the neighbour was doing to her.“

In court, the man denied the allegations against him. State Advocate Jenisha Sewbaran led the evidence of the child, the school principal and the doctor. “The school principal testified about the child reporting the incidents to her, thus corroborating the child’s evidence. The medical report and doctor’s evidence further supported the state’s case.”