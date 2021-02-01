Man killed, female cop injured as gunman opens fire on four people

Johannesburg - An off-duty policewoman is one of the four people who were shot and injured when a gunman opened fire that left one person dead in Mpumalanga. It is not yet known what led to the shooting and police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at at Mhluzi near Middelburg. It is not known what they were all doing at that time during lockdown but Hlathi said information at their disposal was that the gunman is known to all the four people he shot. In fact, Hlathi said, the man who eventually died was not only the gunman’s friend but his business partner as well.

“Police were notified of this shooting which took place at Riverside Section in Mhluzi and upon arrival, they found a 39 year old male victim with bullet wounds on his upper body.

“The man who has now been identified as Sipho Samuel Magagula, was unfortunately certified dead at the scene. While still at the scene, police were further informed about three other victims who were also shot but taken to hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.”

Hlathi said they believe that Bongani Willken Mkhomazi could be able to assist them in their investigation and was therefore requested to urgently contact them.

“The public is also urged to notify police of his whereabouts.

“Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Trinity Masemola at 0832463552 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP,” Hlathi said.

